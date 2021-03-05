WWE star and current women’s tag champion Shayna Baszler was the latest wrestler interviewed by Daily DDT, where Baszler discussed a number of different topics, including how she loved the now deceased Raw Underground concept. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says performing on Raw Underground was the most comfortable she’s ever felt:

I loved [Raw Underground]. I don’t know what fans thought about it, but that’s, like, the most comfortable I’ve felt. Obviously, you can bring up my MMA background and how I climbed my way… I was doing shows that looked almost exactly like [Raw] Underground in MMA that were just in a warehouse with people standing around with sign-up-at-the-door type stuff. That was very familiar to me.

On being trained by Josh Barnett and Billy Robinson: