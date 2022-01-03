Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star and former two-time NXT Women’s Champion noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon enjoys her style of wrestling, but also confessed that it has been hard to balance things.

“My style in the ring, people believe, ‘I dunno man, she went off the page and did something there’. Vince really likes that.

There’s times where he’s like, ‘That looked like you were just fighting.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah…’ For a while, it was hard for me to find the balance between, ‘am I a fighter right now, or am I a pro wrestler?’ Even in the ring. I think I’ve really found the melding between the two, it’s been good.”