Shayna Baszler Taped Match For This Week’s WWE Main Event

According to PW Insider, former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler taped a match this weekend from the Performance Center that will air on an upcoming episode of Main Event.
The Queen of Spades has been absent from WWE programming for quite some time following company chairman Vince McMahon scaling back on Baszler’s reported push. She was originally booked as a monster coming out of the Elimination Chamber pay per view, but came up short in her championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 despite The Man’s attempts at pushing for Baszler to win with management.
Baszler was also rumored at one time to win the prestigious Money In The Bank briefcase, but that honor eventual went to current champion, Asuka.
Stay tuned.
