Shayna Baszler now has an opponent for her Bloodsport return.

Ahead of GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI on July 28 in Brooklyn, New York, the opponent for WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has been announced.

On Tuesday evening, UFC legend Josh Barnett announced via social media that “The Queen of Spades” will be going one-on-one against Miyu Yamashita at the upcoming 7/28 show.

“Two fierce warriors of the ring,” he wrote via X. “Two battle hardened women through martial arts and pro wrestling training. Two meeting for the first time in the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling.”

Barnett continued, “The kicks of Miyu Yamashita taking on the submission holds of “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler at Josh Barnett’s:Bloodsport XI.”

Also scheduled for the show is Mike Santana vs. Homicide, Julius Creed vs. TBA and Brutus Creed vs. TBA.