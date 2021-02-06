During her interview with Fightful, Shazza McKenzie discussed having to miss Wrestlemania 34 due to injury. Here’s what she had to say:

The second time was a bit more… ‘Cause I turned into ‘I think I can do this,’ I turned into hustle mode Shaz and I was like, ‘Hey, Mr. Canyon Ceman. Here is all my tapes.’ Every single three months. ‘Hey, when’s this tryout?’ ‘Oh, I’m in town, can I do this?’ ‘Hey, do you want to have a chat?’ I was very, ‘G’day, mate. I’m here. Let’s have some chats. I’ll show you what I can do.’ So, it was a bit more organized with that. The second time I did was after 2018 WrestleMania weekend, New Orleans, and I got horrifically sick. I’m pretty sure a lot of people got horrifically sick at WrestleMania weekend. I’ve never been that sick in my life. Like, I missed WrestleMania because I had tickets to WrestleMania and I could not physically leave the house.

Then I was literally in bed for like three days from that. So, that was Saturday night and then I was sick all Sunday I was in bed, and then on Monday we drove to Florida. So, I was in the car sick. Then I made everyone else sick. Because I’m travelling in a group of Australians, we all just got horrifically sick. But, they were all sick for SHIMMER weekend, which was the next weekend. I got better by SHIMMER weekend. But, I was horrifically sick. So, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and then Tuesday I was out of bed, okay, and then Wednesday I was at the tapings. I remember I was like, I haven’t eaten. But, I was really skinny because I hadn’t eaten, so that was good. I was like, ‘I haven’t eaten for three days, alright!