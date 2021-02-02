Indie star Shazza McKenzie recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed how she landed her first WWE NXT booking, which also involved her being in Florida for a SHIMMER TV taping.

McKenzie noted that she was already planning on attending a NXT show to see Peyton Royce and Billie Kay perform, when she was told that NXT wanted her to work a match at the urging of Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma). McKenzie had to rush to find ring gear that would work on TV, but she made it.

McKenzie ended up losing to Emma that night at the October 8, 2015 NXT TV taping (photo above). She would later work another set of NXT TV tapings on April 11, 2018, losing to Kairi Sane.

