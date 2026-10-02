Sheamus is officially a free agent.

The former WWE World Champion is now free-and-clear to sign with another promotion following the expiration of his WWE contract and the end of the period in which the company continued paying him.

It was revealed approximately three months ago that WWE had decided not to renew Sheamus’ contract. While his time with the company was effectively over at that point, WWE continued paying him through the remainder of his deal, essentially serving as a non-compete period.

That period has now expired, meaning Sheamus is legally free to sign and appear elsewhere.

There is reportedly expected to be interest from AEW now that the longtime WWE star is officially on the open market, although there is no indication at this point that a deal has been reached.

Sheamus has also been preparing for his post-WWE career by using the name “S. Farrelly,” a shortened version of his real name, Stephen Farrelly.

The 48-year-old surfaced on social media on Friday, October 2, showing off his updated physique while seemingly sending a message to potential opponents.

“All challengers welcome – S. Farrelly,” he wrote.

Sheamus spent the vast majority of his professional wrestling career with WWE after signing with the company in 2007. During his run, he became a four-time world champion, in addition to holding the United States, Tag Team and other championships.

With his WWE contractual obligations now officially behind him, Farrelly is free to negotiate and sign with any promotion, including AEW.