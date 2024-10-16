The WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament continued on Wednesday.

Sheamus defeated Giovanni Vinci in a first-round bout in the ongoing tourney on the October 16, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X, picking up the win at the 2 minute, 27 second-mark of the three-minute match.

With the victory, “The Celtic Warrior” advances to the quarterfinals of the tourney, where he will face the winner of next week’s first round match.

The winner of the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament will earn a shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

Watch the complete 10/16 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.