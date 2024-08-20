Sheamus gets picked for a special assignment in Ireland.

On the August 19th WWE Raw, it was revealed that the Celtic Warrior will be making an appearance as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay, set for Saturday, August 24. ESPN College GameDay will be broadcast live from Dublin, Ireland, and Pat McAfee is also scheduled to join the broadcast team.

In addition to this, Sheamus has been invited to Notre Dame’s “Irish Wear Green” game on September 28. The College GameDay event in Dublin will feature the matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State as part of the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic.