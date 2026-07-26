Sheamus has addressed his current WWE status for the first time amid recent reports that his time with the company is coming to an end.

The former multi-time world champion recently spoke with Adam Glyn of The Adam’s Apple while at an airport (see video below), where he shared an update on life away from the ring. According to Sheamus, he’s making the most of the break by spending time with his wife and reconnecting with family in Ireland.

“I’m just enjoying my time off,” Sheamus said. “I’m having a good time. I’m bringing the missus over to Paris and going back to Dublin to see the family. Enjoying my workouts. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m just in a really good place. It’s been awesome.”

Sheamus also revealed that he plans to go by S. Farrelly moving forward. When asked directly about his situation with WWE following reports that his contract is set to expire, the 48-year-old declined to go into detail but reflected positively on his nearly two decades with the company.

“Some circumstances came up. I can’t really talk about it, obviously. But, 19 years is a long time, a good crack. I left Ireland in 07, so I haven’t really had the luxury to go home and see my family and see my friends. The last couple weeks now I’ve had a chance to kind of restructure that and get back and catch up on birthdays and missed opportunities. I got a nephew and niece back home, Theo and Sophia. Love the kids and I get to see them more now. They’re awesome. Six and four.”

Before wrapping up the interview, Sheamus was asked whether he was disappointed that he never captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the one major title that eluded him during his career. Despite falling short of becoming a Grand Slam Champion, he made it clear he has no lingering regrets.

“I’ve had an amazing career, fella. No regrets. I mean it. No regrets.”