WWE Untied States champion Sheamus took to Twitter recently and shared a picture of himself and John Cena, calling himself the company’s greatest U.S. champion in the process. The Celtic Warrior writes, “Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena.” Check it out below.

NBC recently announced that a number of their original series, including Young Rock, will have a standalone holiday episode coming up this holiday season. The show, which portrays the rise of former WWE champion turned movie icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, officially returns for season two in 2022. (H/T PW Insider)