During a recent interview with Comicbook.com WWE superstar and former world champion Sheamus tells the publication that he believes his current run with the company is the best of his career, stating that he finally feels like he’s been able to 100% be himself. Hear the Celtic Warrior’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On whether this run is the best of his career:

I think it is. I absolutely do. I feel like, even on the mic, even in the ring, for a long time I was… You know, I wouldn’t say I doubted myself, but I’d second guess sometimes. I guess sometimes it was in my interest to emulate this persona that wasn’t me. So for the last year and a half, I’ve really been able to just throw all that aside and just be me, and go out there and do what I do best. I’ve always been a physical competitor in the ring, and for me it’s never been the, ‘Oh, you just want to take liberties.’ You hear all that stuff in the past. It’s always about bringing the best out of my opponent, bringing the fight out of my opponent, because I know at the end of it all, whoever I’m in there with when the match is over, I’ve had that physical encounter.

Says he knows his opponents love his physicality in the ring: