Sheamus has built a reputation for being one of the hardest-hitting competitors in professional wrestling, and it’s something he takes considerable pride in.

Throughout the latter stages of his career, “The Celtic Warrior” has leaned heavily into his physical in-ring style, delivering memorable battles against the likes of Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with Strength Required, Sheamus discussed his approach to wrestling and explained why he believes few, if any, performers in the business can match his level of physicality.

“My style is very physical, probably more physical than anybody in the business. I pride myself on that, but it comes at a cost because when I dish it out to my opponent, I expect them to dish it back. I enjoy that part of it, I’m kind of weird.”

Sheamus went on to acknowledge comments Grayson Waller previously made about his apparent enjoyment of pain, admitting there might be some truth to that assessment. However, he explained that the intensity of his matches serves a larger purpose when it comes to captivating audiences.

“I remember Grayson Waller said I’m a lunatic who just enjoys pain and stuff, maybe I do on some level. But I also enjoy the fact that I can get a crowd intrigued and hypnotized by what happens, kind of second guessing like, ‘Well, I thought this was entertainment’ when they see a Sheamus match.”

Also new in the world of Sheamus this week is training footage shared on social media amid rumors of wrestling status.