“The Celtic Warrior” is going to keep on going “until the wheels fall off.”

WWE Superstar Sheamus told Chris Van Vliet as much during his in-depth sit-down discussion with him for an interview on the latest installment of the popular INSIGHT podcast.

When asked if the future WWE Hall of Fame legend has an end-date in mind for his career as an active pro wrestler, Sheamus responded by saying, “Not really.”

Sheamus continued, “I just signed a new five-year deal. I’ll go until the wheels fall off. I’ll do it until I can’t physically do it anymore. I love what I do. There is plenty of time to sit back and read a book and watch TV. There is a lot of that.”

