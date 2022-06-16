Sheamus discussed the ThunderDome Era and having live fans back nearly a year ago now during an interview on Five Count Radio Show.

“It’s weird it feels like the ThunderDome, PC era has been a bit of a blur, but I’m excited, man. Looking at a live crowd, the adrenaline and energy you can pull from them is incredible and it’s just a lot of fun for us, you know? Like you said, it’s hard, but we made it work, but sometimes it’s hard when you’re in there with just a bunch of video screens around you, you know what I mean? You gotta bring intensity on your own, but like I said, again with this job, with my career in WWE, it’s been insane. Who would have thought that I’d be wrestling in front of no people for a year and a half?”

Sheamus also spoke about his 13th anniversary with WWE:

“This June 30 I celebrate 13 years in WWE and I feel like I have 13 years left in me to be honest. I’m still having fun, mate, I’m still enjoying what I do, I still love being out in front of a live crowd and knocking the shite out of my opponents, but yeah, I’m having fun. As long as I’m having fun, as long as I’m having fun doing what you want to do, mate, you want to go as long as you possibly can, you know? And that’s what I’m doing.”

