WWE United States Champion Sheamus did an interview with Joe.ie to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His wrestling idols:

“The first one I loved was ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, then The Ultimate Warrior, and then Bret Hart. When I was younger, they were the three I was really into. Macho Man is my all-time favourite. He had so much charisma and was ahead of his time. He went to the top rope a lot and had so many exciting matches. [Ultimate] Warrior, after that, because he had so much intensity – running into the ring and shaking the ropes. It was awesome. I like Bret, in the Hart Foundation and when he was solo, because his technical wrestling was so good.”