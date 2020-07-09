Sheamus Discusses The League Of Nations Faction, Who Came Up With The Idea

WWE superstar Sheamus was a recent guest on Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev) Youtube channel to talk all things pro-wrestling, including when they formed their League of Nations faction back in 2016. Highlights are below.

Reveals Jamie Noble came up with the idea:

So, what happened was I had just beaten Roman [Reigns]. I cashed in the Money in the Bank. This was on a Sunday at Survivor Series. I didn’t even know I was going to cash in until that night. And then the next night on Raw, the day on Raw, they told us they had put this group together, the League of Nations. By the way, This whole came from Jamie Noble. I remember Jamie Noble telling me, ‘I got this idea! Hilarious!’ I was thinking, ‘OK. How’s this going to work? What’s the idea?’ There was no idea behind it. There was no plan behind it, and then on Raw, they just put the four of us together.

How they were booked to help build up Roman Reigns:

You look at The Wyatt — You had The Wyatt Family. You had The Shield and everything. There’s no reason why we couldn’t have been just as dominant as those groups. Of course they’re dominant because that’s the way they’re booked. But we weren’t booked that way. We were literally booked to build Roman.

The group coming to an end:

They didn’t need four people, four top heels, to go in there into that group and do that. They could’ve had two, three, whatever. But yeah, when it started imploding, everyone in the group started losing our minds. That’s just like butting heads against everybody and just a complete disaster by the end. But at the end, I think all of us were just kind of like, ‘I’m glad that’s over.

Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)