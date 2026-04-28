Sheamus appeared as a guest on OTB Football for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about his WWE injury status.

“Yeah, this one has been difficult,” Sheamus said of his shoulder injury. “It kind of came out of nowhere.”

Sheamus continued, “I started noticing my shoulder around May-June at Clash in Paris against Rusev. It was bothering me and I thought I tore it. I got a couple of shots in there and it felt good for a little while, but ultimately it was just a matter of time before it stopped moving on me. I tried to push through it to the point where I couldn’t move my arms. I had surgery on December 30. Ever since then, I’ve been rehabbing. I’m dying to get back in the ring and back to work. I have cabin fever.”

‘The Celtic Warrior’ also spoke about getting to work against Adam Copeland in his last-ever match in WWE as Edge.

“I loved it,” he said. “It actually wasn’t going to happen. We pitched it and it didn’t look like it was going to come to fruition because there were a couple of other things going on. I guess, his final match was supposed to be against maybe Damian Priest. That’s what I heard.”

He continued, “I don’t know for sure. That all changed and it ended up being me and him. At the time, we didn’t even realize it was going to be his last match. He was trying to figure out what he wanted to do. It was a match we never had. It was great, so easy, and so much fun. It was in Toronto, the crowd was insane. Beth Phoenix and his daughters were there. It was awesome.”