Sheamus hit a big social media milestone this week.

On Wednesday, Sheamus wrote, “From North Dublin to Times Square… not bad for a pasty ginger lad,” as the caption to a photo of himself posing in front of an advertisement celebrating his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel reaching the milestone one million followers mark.

WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to congratulate “The Celtic Warrior” on reaching the milestone today.

“Congratulations to Sheamus and Celtic Warrior Workouts on ONE MILLION SUBSCRIBERS,” WWE wrote via X, along with a photo of Sheamus posing in front of a big advertisement celebrating his social media milestone.

The WWE Chief Content Officer followed up with a congratulatory message of his own to his longtime friend and co-worker.

“A HUGE congratulations to Sheamus for reaching 1M subscribers on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel,” Levesque wrote. “#BraveChange.”

Sheamus responded to Triple H’s post with a quick comment requesting “The Game” for a special episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts.

“We need a HHH episode,” he wrote in response to the WWE CCO.

Speaking of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, a new episode dropped on Wednesday, November 13, which features fellow WWE Superstar Chelsea Green joining the pro wrestling veteran for a full body workout.