WWE United States Champion Sheamus reportedly suffered a broken nose on last night’s RAW.

As noted, The Celtic Warrior pulled double duty with back-to-back non-title losses to Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. He took a stiff strike to the nose during the second match, from Carrillo, and was busted open the hardway. Sheamus was bleeding heavily from his nose at one point, with the blood running down his chest.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the broken nose injury is 100% confirmed. Word from RAW is that Sheamus will only miss in-ring time if WWE officials require him to sit out.

Sheamus tweeted a bloody selfie after RAW and wrote, “..utter scumbaggery on #WWERaw”

This was a reference to Sheamus calling Ricochet and Carrillo scumbags during his pre-match promo, for how they double teamed him last week.

Stay tuned for more on Sheamus. You can see a few shots from the match below, including the stiff shot from Carrillo, along with his post-show tweet:

"This open challenge was to find someone WORTHY of a shot at this #USTitle!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4e54t8MyPz — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

RICOCHET SUPPORTS HUMBERTO, SHEAMUS BEGINS TO BLEED FROM THE NOSE pic.twitter.com/qYpRvFhH4Q — Aиοиιмυѕ.ϲοм ۞ (@AnonimusLH) June 1, 2021

Daaaamn, 2nd botch by Humberto Carrillo during this feud, first he hurts himself then he hurts Sheamus Yikes#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BdTrqZ0IIU — Ty Collins (@LookItsTy) June 1, 2021

DOS DERROTAS EN UNA NOCHE 😱 Sheamus, "El Guerrero Celta", fue derrotado en dos luchas seguidas siendo la primera ante Ricochet y la otra ante Humberto Carrillo. ¿Será el momento de que defienda el campeonato de los Estados Unidos? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hmxtlEbTfJ — Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) June 1, 2021

Me gusta este bookeo de como los luchadores inferiores según Sheamus le están dando su lección #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/qMgavwsLAQ — El Rey del Botch Mosby (@milogarcia99) June 1, 2021

This is the forearm shot from Humberto Carrillo that busted Sheamus’ nose. Damn! 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MScuk2EKhT — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) June 1, 2021

