Sheamus has officially bid farewell to WWE following reports of his departure from the company.

News surfaced on July 5 that the former multi-time world champion was expected to leave WWE once his contract expired. Days later, Sheamus was moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website, further fueling speculation that his run with the company had come to an end.

Now, the longtime WWE veteran has seemingly confirmed the news himself.

On July 10, Sheamus updated his social media profiles to reflect his real name, Stephen Farrelly, before sharing a heartfelt farewell message to WWE and its fans.

“Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Burger after Banger after Banger after Banger after 💔😔 slán mo WWE chairde 👋🏻 S. Farrelly”

The message marks the apparent end of Farrelly’s nearly two-decade run with WWE, where he established himself as one of the company’s most decorated stars, capturing multiple world championships, the King of the Ring, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank and numerous other accolades during his career.