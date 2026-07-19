Sheamus’ WWE contract status has been clarified.

Recent reports indicated that the former WWE Champion had rejected a new, restructured contract offer from WWE and was set to leave the company.

We have since learned that while Sheamus did turn down the revised deal, he has not officially become a free agent.

According to one source, Sheamus remains under WWE contract and is currently expected to become a free agent on October 1.

It was also noted that it is unclear exactly why his contract remains active, though the timeline would align with a standard 90-day termination period following the rejection of the restructured agreement.

It was previously reported that WWE did not present the new offer to Sheamus as an ultimatum, unlike some recent contract negotiations.

(H/T: Fightful Select)