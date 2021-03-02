Last week, Justin Barrasso of SI.com published a feature about Cesaro that has comments from the performer as well as WWE performers Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus.
During it, Sheamus praised Cesaro and talked about how he helped him in 2016 when they were a tag team.
“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know if I’d still be in WWE. I’d just finished with League of Nations, which didn’t work, and I didn’t know where I was going. Cesaro had just come back from a shoulder injury, and he didn’t know where he was going. Then they put us in the best of seven. By the time we’d wrestled twice, it felt like people were already over it. But we tried to do something different with our fights, and it won the crowd over. We knew each other before we teamed together in the Bar, and we were always cordial to one another, but now we’re brothers. He helped me improve my ring work and relax a whole lot more in the ring. I wouldn’t be where I am right now without him.”