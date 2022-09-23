Sheamus faced WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther earlier this month at WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in what was described by many as a Match of the Year candidate. Despite the loss, The Celtic Warrior received a massive post-match ovation from the crowd.

Sheamus appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast this week and told Corey Graves how much the match and post-match ovation means to him, calling it the biggest moment of his career, and one of the biggest of his life.

“They say Rome isn’t built in a day and success isn’t overnight,” Sheamus said. “It took me 13 years in my WWE career to earn that moment and it was unbelievable. The reception I got when I went out there, I didn’t know what way it was going to go. Gunther obviously has a cult following from being NXT UK Champion for so many years, so I didn’t know what to expect. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. It’s probably the biggest moment I’ve had to this point in WWE.”

He continued when asked if he thought about stealing the show, “Of course! That’s the goal for everybody. if that’s not your goal in this business, then what the hell are you doing here? Me and Drew are best mates, but I was going out there to steal the show. That was the goal from day one, once I knew this match was happening. I’m stealing the show here, there is no doubt about it. I went out there against the lad, awesome lad, great wrestler, very aggressive, knows his role, great heel, great opponent. I went out there with no promotion, no mural on the walls, no press conference. I went out there, two weeks for that match we had. The biggest promotion came the SmackDown before. That’s all I needed to blow the roof off a 70,000 seat arena. I don’t need any of this shit. I don’t need a big painting on the wall or press conferences or promotional packages. Give me an arena, 20 minutes in the ring with a formidable opponent, and I’ll give you match of the night every single time. Nobody is going to see the brutality, aggression, and passion I bring in that ring. It’s taken 14 years, but it doesn’t matter how long it’s taken me because that moment in Cardiff was to me the moment of my career, one of the biggest moments of my life, and if it’s taken that long, that’s even better, because I know I have earned every single cheer and every single part of that experience.”

Sheamus is currently leading The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. He will be present as Ridge Holland and Butch challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on tonight’s SmackDown.

