During an interview with Digital Spy, Sheamus spoke on the idea of Conor McGregor coming to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, [Floyd] Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people. So I don’t think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don’t think it’s if, I think it’s a matter of when to be honest.

If he wants to come in there with me, that’s grand. He might get the fight of his life there, he might get couple of slaps he’s not used to. But that’s what it’s all about, getting in there and seeing a different type of environment.