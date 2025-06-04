Sheamus predicts a WWE return in the future for R-Truth.

As noted, R-Truth was released from WWE this week, leading to wild crowd chants during WWE Raw on Monday, and a strong general outpouring of support for the longtime WWE Superstar.

During the June 4 episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Sheamus appeared as a special guest, and the topic of R-Truth’s shocking WWE release came up.

“Sometimes people don’t know,” Sheamus began. “Look, from a perspective of what we do, entertainment, like it’s about entertaining the fans and people. I’m sure in NFL, fans like to see that the player like interviews and everything and they see what he does in the field. But from our perspective, what we do, the fans get to know who that person is and they get to fall in love with the character and the personality.”

Sheamus continued, “Like for Truth for example, like he’s one of the most beloved because he’s one of the most entertaining.I had my first dark match against him when I came up in 07, I think 08, I joined in 07, 08, and R-Truth had just come back after he was with the company, he went to TNA, he came back again. So we had a dark match together, on the road, and like from then we bonded, like it’s that fella walking in the dressing room and it’s just a laugh. He’s got a contagious laugh that would just like light up the room, but you don’t, there’s no way of knowing, man. You just got to go out there and do what you can.”

‘The Celtic Warrior,’ another decorated WWE veteran, would then go on to predict that R-Truth ends up returning to WWE at some point in the future.

“Sometimes you can’t tell when that time is,” he said. “It’s not the end. Like, it’s a bit of, sometimes it’s a bit of a break, there’s no way Truth is not going to come back at some stage.”