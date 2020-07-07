Sheamus On The Backlash He’s Received From His Feud With Jeff Hardy

During his appearance on “After The Bell”, Sheamus spoke on receiving backlash over his current feud with Jeff Hardy. Here’s what he had to say:
Oh yeah. I think I’ve got a serious amount of backlash. A lot of people really, really, really hate me right now … You know, listen, when we’re in WWE man, talk about blurred lines. I actually read an interview with Bobby Lashley talking about the situation with him and Lana, and how he had to like, talk to his kids about what was going on. And somebody will blur the lines, you know what I mean? And it is! And listen, at the end of the day man, we’re characters. And my job is to be the most hated character ever. And I thrive in that situation. And this current environment is giving me a great opportunity to delve into that.
You can listen below:
Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.
