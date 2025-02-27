– Sheamus shared the following “bonus content” on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel and other social media platforms that shows himself and Penta playing a game of handball.

Bonus content.. Penta has me chopping harder than Gunther after a 2nd round of Handball 👋🏻🏐 live now over at CWW: https://t.co/6d3DHrT8dr pic.twitter.com/3kS067glU5 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 27, 2025

– WWE reflects on the iconic feud between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior on this coming Sunday night’s new episode of WWE Rivals, which airs along with WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E.

Don't miss an all-new episode of WWE Rivals, featuring @HulkHogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior this Sunday at 9:30/8:30c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/3IcSIS4NsS — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2025

– Alexa Bliss will be appearing at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV. on Monday, April 21. Fanatics Events posted the following on X on Thursday to promote the appearance.

Alexa Bliss is heading to WWE World! 💥 Catch her live on Monday, April 21. Don’t miss this unforgettable Superstar appearance! Stay tuned for more Superstar appearance dates and surprises. Get your tickets now 🎟️ —click the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/2veg24cxVc — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) February 27, 2025

– WWE continues to add new content to their WWE Vault YouTube channel. The latest offering, released on Thursday afternoon, features the story of the nWo’s road to WrestleMania 18.