Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown will feature Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Sheamus, a match that was made after the Celtic Warrior confronted A-Town one week ago in London and was granted a title shot by Adam Pearce.

Today, Sheamus took to Twitter and responded to the popular Wrestle Features Twitter account, who asked the WWE Universe if they were enjoying Theory’s U.S. title reign that has now surpassed 220 days. He writes back, “Can the kid put on a banger? Tune in tomorrow, time to test Theory’s mettle.”

This match was originally planned to happen at last Saturday’s Money In The Bank premium live event, but it was later announced for the July 7th SmackDown, with the feud expected to continue into SummerSlam. These two last wrestled each other on the May 26th episode of Smackdown, where Pretty Deadly helped Theory secure the victory and retain the U.S. title.