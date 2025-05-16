In a new “Fox Digital,” Zelina Vega commented on being a part of wrestling history as WWE Women’s US Champion, the first Queen of the Ring and more. She said,

“It feels amazing. When I was growing up, I just wanted to be a part of it. And of course, I wanted to be champion. I made this huge thing in my mind when I was a kid, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be champion, this is gonna happen for me.’ I didn’t see a Plan B in my mind. Now, it’s like, not only did you make it, not only you’re champion, you’re also a part of history. First-ever Queen of the Ring, like I never thought that was gonna happen.”

She continued, “So, it’s still shocking me but also that eight-year-old Thea that was like trying to get all of this sorted out in my mind. I didn’t see a Plan B, I was so stubborn. I was like, ‘No, this is happening.’ So, proving her right, it feels like the most amazing feeling.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bishop Dyer commented on an interaction with Vince McMahon that has stuck with him over the years.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the interaction: “I’m walking down the row of tables towards Vince and Vince stops me and goes ‘That’s far enough, I just wanna say something real quick…You’re not as good as you think you are.’ And I was like ‘What the f**k?’ And he was like ‘That’s it, see ya later.’”

On the moment sticking with him: “[Road] Dogg texts me immediately like ‘It’s gotta be a test.’ And so like it was in my mind for a long time…We’re probably [9 years removed] and I still think about that moment.”

On taking inspiration from the interaction: “I need to prove to these people that I’m that good. I need to get better by talking to Cena, talking to Roman…It challenged me to go ‘I’m not there, but I’ll get there.’”

Sheamus was absent from WWE television from his appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match until the May 5th episode of WWE Raw. Although he wrestled at two live events in March, he did not participate in WrestleMania 41.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, Sheamus revealed that he was gutted that he wasn’t at WrestleMania 41. He said,

“I was gutted that I wasn’t at Mania. The last appearance that I had was at the Rumble. I want to be in the mix. I want to be there. I’m more passionate now about my job than I ever have been. Some of the guys are like, ‘You’ve been at so many WrestleMania’s, so it’s okay.’ But it’s not okay. I love what I do. I love going out there in front of a crowd. I love putting on banger after banger. I love that intensity. I love setting the bar so high that everybody including the main event guys who have months and months to prepare are trying to catch up with me. Until the wheels come off and I can’t do it anymore I want to go out there. I don’t want to miss anything and I don’t want to miss a WrestleMania. It was tough. I’m not going to lie, it was really really hard.”

He added, “I had pitched to hopefully get in the Intercontinental title stuff again. They’re probably tired about me talking about it but that’s the one title that I have left to become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. That’s the Holy Grail, that’s it. But I wasn’t happy sitting at home. I don’t want to miss WrestleMania I don’t want to go there and not be part of the biggest show of the year. It’s tough for me. I don’t care, if you have passion for what you do you don’t want to miss that.”