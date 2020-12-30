Sheamus made an appearance on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

During it, he remembered the late Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, who passed away over the weekend due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

“He was a guy with no ego, he was literally the guy that everybody wanted to be around,” he said. “Sometimes even our business, a lot of guys…will butt heads with other people, but we’d have to have a serious problem to butt heads with Jon. The biggest thing for me knowing them was how much of a great family man he was, like he literally brought his wife and kid around as much as possible.”

Sheamus continued by bringing up a story about their first interaction. It happened when he faced Lee instead of Bray Wyatt at an NXT TV taping.

“I was supposed to wrestle Bray Wyatt, actually, [but] Bray got hurt earlier on…Jon stepped in, we literally had 10 minutes before we had to go out, 10-15 minutes before we had to wrestle, and I got to get in the ring with him,” he said. “Dude, I was like…my eyes were literally wide open, I couldn’t believe how good this guy was. I heard stories about Bray, Rowan, and Jon, but when I got in there dude, it was awesome. He was just like, unbelievable in the ring…great big man, moved around like a cruiserweight, and could do stuff, you know, that not many people his size could do. And on top of that, his demeanor in the ring and everything, his character was awesome. I knew he was going to be a huge deal in the business.”

