Stephen Farrelly is embracing what he calls a “Brave Change” following his departure from WWE.

Farrelly, who competed as Sheamus throughout his 19-year run with the company, exited WWE earlier this summer after nearly two decades on the roster.

Following his departure, Farrelly took to social media to unveil a new graphic promoting “Brave Change, S. Farrelly Workouts.” The branding marks a shift from his long-running Celtic Warrior Workouts series, which he launched during his time in WWE.

The rebrand appears to signal the next chapter of Farrelly’s fitness content following the end of his WWE tenure.

In the wake of Sheamus’ departure, his former tag team partner and current Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli also commented on the possibility of Farrelly eventually making the jump to All Elite Wrestling.