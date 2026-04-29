Sheamus has his sights set on bringing WWE’s biggest show of the year to one of Ireland’s most iconic venues.

The longtime WWE star recently spoke about the possibility of WrestleMania taking place at Croke Park in Dublin, a stadium that has hosted major events ranging from NFL games to concerts, but has yet to welcome a professional wrestling show.

For Sheamus, changing that is more than just an idea.

It’s a personal goal.

“My dream is to have WrestleMania at Croke, and to perform there. That would be top of my bucket list,” Sheamus said during an interview with OTB Football.

He pointed to WWE’s recent international expansion with Premium Live Events as a reason why Dublin could realistically be next in line.

“We have enough (Irish) players in WWE where it would make sense,” he said. “We have had [PLEs] in Puerto Rico, France, Wales, Scotland, but as outdoor arenas go, I guarantee they’ll fill Croke Park.”

And if you ask him, it wouldn’t just be about the show itself.

It’d be an experience.

“Not just for the event itself, but a reason for fans to come to that location. It’s a dream vacation. Come to Dublin, have a crack, drink a Guinness. There are so many things, and then come to an absolute banger of a PLE at Croke Park. You would fill that place ten times over.”

A bold vision.

And one Sheamus clearly isn’t backing down from.

During the same interview, ‘The Celtic Warrior’ also spoke about his ‘difficult’ shoulder injury recovery and having Adam Copeland’s last WWE match as ‘Edge’.