Sheamus pulls back the curtain.

The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss his prestigious career. During the chat, Sheamus revealed that his classic feud against GUNTHER, specifically at Clash at the Castle 2022 for the Intercontinental Title, was an idea that he pitched to Triple H at the time. He says that he was originally not schedueled for the show and that The Game eventually booked the match.

The Gunther match to me is very special. That match wasn’t even supposed to happen. (WWE) was going to Wales, and at the time I wasn’t doing anything. I talked to Hunter about it, we spitballed back and forth, and then he went and made the match. I pitched that match in Wales. Fair play to him, he made it happen..

Despite putting up a fantastic effort GUNTHER would defeat Sheamus to retain the title on that night. The Intercontinental Championship remains the one belt that has alluded the Celtic Warrior in his lengthy WWE run.

Check out Sheamus’s full appearance on the McAfee Show below.

