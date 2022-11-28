WWE superstar Sheamus recently appeared on SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Celtic Warrior revealing what inspired him to return to the ring after considering retirement back in 2019. Check out highlights, as well as the full video interview, below.

How he’s more passionate about pro-wresting now than he ever has been:

Oh, it’s an incredible feeling. It kinda came out of left field, to be honest. I’ve kinda been doing this my whole career. I’m very, very physical in the ring. I think there’s a couple things at the beginning of my career that kind of muttered that, the whole stories with Triple H and some other stories backstage were total BS. But I just feel like, no matter what I did, especially in 2012, when I was world champion, the stuff with [Daniel] Bryan, it didn’t matter what I did. The crowd would turn against me because they thought the machine was behind me. No matter how hard I beat him my body, I just wasn’t gonna win them over. So I went away and I came back as a heel. But yeah, I love what I do. I’m still very passionate about what I do, probably more passionate now than I’ve ever been.

Reveals what inspired him to keep pushing forward in 2019 after nearly retiring:

I was actually at Edge’s house, and I saw his titles on the wall, and I saw the IC Title. I was like, ‘I can’t give up now. I’m so close to getting that piece in the puzzle.’ It motivated me to get back and come back in the best shape possible.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)