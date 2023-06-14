Sheamus gives his thoughts on WWE Money In The Bank.

The Celtic Warrior spoke with METRO about the upcoming premium live event, which takes place overseas in London England. He tells the publication that after the incredible response he got in Wales for last year’s Clash at the Castle he believes WWE should 100% have him on the card.

I mean, selfishly I should. If it’s with Ridge too, that’d be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash At The Castle, I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman, Drew didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and GUNTHER]. Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place. Doesn’t matter if it’s in Cardiff, Wales, doesn’t matter if it’s in Lexington, Kentucky, MSG, the reactions I get are insane. Every time I get out there, I put on a banger. I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there.

Sheamus adds that he has remained one of the most competitive members of the WWE roster, and that London being so close to Dublin should be a clear indicator that he will get a huge response from the London crowd.

Why should I be crossing my fingers? You know what I mean? At this stage, 16 years. I’m not just sitting back and going, “I’m happy to be here”, and collect a paycheck. I’ve never been like that. For me, it’s always been about [the] competitive side, the performing aspect. Everything else doesn’t even come into my mind. Everything I’ve done the last 16 years, I should be the number one name that they think of, especially when a pay-per-view comes to London, a stone’s throw away from Dublin, it’s insane. Especially when I cut my teeth there.

Whether Sheamus makes it on the Money In The Bank remains to be seen. The latest card for the show can be found here.