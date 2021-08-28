WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including how the Celtic Warrior takes pride in every title he’s won for the company, and how his original WrestleMania 37 plans saw him facing Drew McIntyre. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he takes great pride in the championships he’s won in WWE:

“I’m proud of every title I’ve won in the WWE. Obviously, the only one I haven’t gotten my hands on is the Intercontinental Championship to have all of them. Of course, I haven’t won the Grand Slam. I’ve pretty much won everything else. But yeah, I really feel like I’ve won a lot. But I’m never really concerned about the past, I’m always concerned about the present, where I’m at now. It’s easy to sit back and go, ‘Oh, I did all of this stuff and all this.’ For me, what keeps me hungry is that I have the mindset where I’ve never won anything. [Like] I’ve never accomplished anything.”

How the demeanor of wrestlers changes when they get in the ring with him:

“You know, I think they do, mate. I think they know they’re in for a fight and that they better bring it. That’s my whole deal. I try to bring something out of my opponents that hasn’t been seen before. They know they have to fight. Ask any of them I’ve been in the ring with. I hit as hard as I can, and I expect them to hit hard back. Listen, I got a broken bloody nose from Humberto two months ago, it got smashed. I kept going though, man. I still kept going, I finished the match. And, you know, I jumped back in the ring as soon as possible. That’s what I’m all about. I’m all about the physicality. I love the physicality. I love it. To me, it’s the best part of what I do and get to do out there.”

His original Mania 37 plans:

“That was the plan, you know, I was hoping. Obviously different plans from WWE with Bobby and Drew. The whole idea was I got pushed and got that match at FastLane. You know, I wanted it to be at Mania. Just because of the story as well, of us coming together in Ireland and Scotland and wrestling. So, yeah, it was definitely something I wanted to do. It didn’t happen. And then I went and became United States Champion. So, it all worked out pretty good for me. It’s not working out so well for Drew, though.”