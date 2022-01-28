TV Insider recently conducted an interview with WWE superstar Sheamus, where the Celtic Warrior hyped up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and discussed a number of different topics like Ridge Holland, Rick Boogs, and his desire to help out younger talents in the company. Highlights can be found below.

How he believes in helping talent and his thoughts on Ridge Holland:

I’m a firm believer in helping talent. I’ve never been one of these people worried about my spot or what if he comes in and becomes more popular than me. I’ve done a lot. There is one thing I haven’t done, which is winning the IC [Intercontinental] title. Something on my radar right now. I will say I’ve been doing that a lot—working with young guys. I think there is a lot of great potential in Ridge. He has such explosive power and speed. He looks the part. He is from England, so now there is another person to get behind. I want to help him in any way I can. That’s my role, and I enjoy it.

On working with Rick Boogs on house shows and helping him improve the same way other WWE stars did for him: