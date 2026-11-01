Sheamus isn’t ready to be called a former professional wrestler just yet.

The former WWE Superstar, who became a free agent after his contract with the company expired on October 1, recently made it clear that he considers his current absence from the ring an extended vacation rather than a retirement.

While speaking with Telemundo Deportes during an appearance at Bundesliga Haus in Chicago on Saturday, October 31, Sheamus took exception to being referred to as an “ex-luchador,” or former wrestler.

“Did you say ex-luchador,” Sheamus responded. “I’m just taking time off. I’m just chilling, I’m just relaxing. I’m on vacation. A long vacation.”

Sheamus was attending a watch party for the Bundesliga soccer showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich when the exchange took place.

Although Sheamus has yet to announce his next move following his WWE departure, his comments suggest that he isn’t closing the door on an eventual return to professional wrestling.