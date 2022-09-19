WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide variety of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on the newly announced NXT Europe brand and whether he would like to be involved. The Celtic Warrior also discusses how tagging with Cesaro (Claudio in AEW) reignited his passion for pro-wrestling after he felt like some of it had gone away. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he got a lot of his passion back when he teamed with Claudio (Cesaro):

You just stay motivated man. You have to have the passion. I’m not gonna lie, there’s been times in my career when I’ve felt I lost that a little bit. When I started tagging with Cesaro, Claudio, I got a lot of that back when we did The Bar. Learned an awful lot from him too and just being in the ring with him too and tagging with him was great for me, you know?

On NXT Europe:

I’d definitely be involved, absolutely [Sheamus said about NXT Europe]. Any chance as well I can get to come back home is great. I feel like 15 years in the States — yeah, about 15 years in America and I just, you know, the first major portion of my career, been very focused on everything that’s going on. I didn’t really get home much. I remember even at the beginning of my career, going back for visas and stuff, I’d try to get back to the U.S. as quick as possible but definitely wanna get home more. The older I get, the more I miss me dad, me ma, you know what I mean? Me family and everybody at home so, if there’s a European thing there, I’d love to be a part of it. Obviously, help all the talent, help the promotion get off the ground. I’m sure Finn [Balor] feels the same way, Drew [McIntyre] feels the same way and I’m sure Butch and Luke feels the same way — Butch and Ridge [Holland]. Wow, I really need some more coffee… But no, honestly, to get them off the ground, to help ‘em back and then obviously get home a lot more would be great for me. That would be a perfect scenario. Also, there’s probably the European Championship that’s going to be there so I’d love to get me hands on that too. Bring back the old European Title.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)