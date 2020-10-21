During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sheamus discussed his recent feud with Big E. Sheamus thinks that their Falls Count Anywhere match helped show fans the serious side of Big E., and proved that he could be a future World Champion.

“My intention, as soon as I learned I was working with Big E, was to show he is a tough bastard. I wanted to show a side of him that no one had ever seen. We all know he can joke and crack people up, but when it comes to a fight, he can also hold his own against anybody.

“The world saw a different side of Big E, a guy that should be world champion. I hit him as hard as I could last week, and he hit me back even harder. That’s a credit to him. He brought it, and I still have the marks on my back to prove it.”