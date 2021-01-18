Sheamus made an appearance on this past week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his favorite Royal Rumble Match. This is where he named the 1990 edition that Hulk Hogan won.

“Uh, I think for me as a kid, the biggest moment for me was the Royal Rumble in 1990,” he replied. “I remember I snuck downstairs and watched it – I recorded it – and watched Hulk Hogan win it all but then he and Ultimate Warrior went at it. I remember that was an unbelievable moment ’cause I was a huge Warrior fan because of his intensity. I liked the energy he brought to the ring. There was a lot of electricity about him. It was such a surreal moment. You didn’t really see two good guys go at it like that, you know? They both had such a high profile in the company. So, it was crazy.”

