Sheamus may no longer be under contract with WWE, but the veteran Superstar hasn’t stopped preparing for his next opportunity inside the squared circle.

On Thursday, November 19, the former WWE Champion took to social media to reflect on the one-year anniversary of his most recent match, while sharing footage of himself participating in an in-ring training session.

Sheamus, whose real name is Stephen Farrelly, last competed on the November 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, teaming with Rey Mysterio and John Cena against The Judgment Day.

Despite spending an entire year away from official in-ring competition, “The Celtic Warrior” made it clear that he believes he hasn’t missed a beat.

“One year anniversary since i last wrestled,” Sheamus wrote alongside the training footage. “Zero ring rust.”

The longtime WWE veteran also expressed his appreciation for those who helped him during the session.

“Thanks to all the amazing talent at KECH pro wrestling.”

The footage comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding Sheamus’ professional wrestling future.

After spending more than a decade and a half as a fixture on WWE television, Sheamus officially became a free agent when his contract with the company expired in early October.

Although he has yet to announce his next move, his latest training footage shows that the 48-year-old is continuing to put in the work while away from the spotlight.