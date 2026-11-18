Sheamus and Kazuchika Okada appear together in a four-photo post shared to X by @SFarrellyPro. Its caption calls the scene “The real life Hunger Games” and references “Sunrise on the Reaping” and #TheHungerGames. The X post does not identify where the images were taken or explain why the wrestlers are together, leaving the setting and occasion unconfirmed.

The photos show the two wrestlers posing side by side, but the post does not announce a wrestling appearance, professional collaboration, or agreement between them. It also provides no information about either wrestler’s current schedule. Readers can inspect the images and caption in the linked original post.

The real life Hunger Games 👊🏻👊🏻 Sunrise on the Reaping #TheHungerGames https://t.co/86bxxTwHli — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) November 17, 2026

Separately, WWE UK shared a James Bond-themed Instagram Reel featuring Drew McIntyre. The visible on-screen title describes it as “Casting the perfect James Bond film with Drew McIntyre,” while WWE UK uses the caption “The name’s McIntyre. Drew McIntyre.” Those visible elements identify the clip’s theme, but do not present McIntyre as having been cast in a Bond film.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on November 16 that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond in its next film. The studio identified Denis Villeneuve as director and Steven Knight as screenwriter. WWE UK’s visible title and caption do not connect McIntyre’s Reel to Pattinson’s casting. The official studio announcement confirms Pattinson’s casting independently of the wrestling video.

View Sheamus’ original X post

View WWE UK’s original Instagram Reel