— During the WWE Clash in Paris post-show, John Cena commented on his respect for Logan Paul, what motivates him right now, having his “old” John Cena character back, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show segment below:

On what motivates him right now: “Everybody here. I mean, I’ve only got a few of these left and when you start something like this, you don’t have a concept of time. And I’ve got the calender dates clicking down. And we’ve got eight left now. And it really is hitting home that every city you’re in is the one for the last time.

“And it’s the audience. Like man, they started coming around for the matches. You say SummerSlam, I’ll take it back to when I ran it with Randy, and when I ran it with Punk. And like, they’ve — you gain energy from this building. Trust me, I feel exhausted and beat to all hell. But you [Big E.] know the drill, when you’re out here under the lights, it’s different.”

On why he wanted to face Logan Paul: “Because he answered the challenge. I set up like, ‘Hey guys, I feel pretty good. I feel like I’m gonna go down swinging. I wanna give everything I have to the business, who wants to step up?’ And man, I remember someone giving me an opportunity in Chicago, Illinois. And I stepped up, I wasn’t ready. And there’s a whole lot of people who could have faced Kurt Angle that night, but I was the one who had the stupid bravery to slap him in the face and that’s how we started this journey.

“So, I’ve got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see — and I think the WWE Universe can agree. I see so much potential in him. And he’s just so good at this. I will say this: there has never been somebody who’s been the marquee in this business who hasn’t been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and your soul. You say I’m going at a different level. I’m simply just giving all I have, and that’s all I’ve ever done. I’m glad everybody appreciates it, but I’m just trying to give my heart to the canvas. And tonight — man, anybody who doesn’t like Logan Paul, that’s fine. But I’ve gotta put some respect on that name.”

On the ‘old John Cena’ being back: “The John Cena we know and love. Keep in mind, what we do is try to entertain the audience as best we can. Sometimes, that involves taking risks and being bold. You also have to listen to the audience. It got to a point where, Cena vs. Randy (Orton), you start hearing [cheers]. Cena vs. (CM) Punk in Saudi, you start hearing the noise. Cena-Cody (Rhodes) WrestleMania, Cena-Cody SummerSlam, it changes. Sometimes, you can make bold and brave new moves, but going against this body of energy is a losing battle. Sometimes, you just gotta listen and pivot, change course. It is quite nice to stand in the middle of the ring and say hi to familiar faces. Some of the people overseas, I’ve been seeing for years, it’s the same fans. Be able to say goodbye to them. To be able to apologize to [Brussels kid]. To be able to say sorry because I said hurtful things. I was having a bad day, so to speak. I think we’ll reflect on this a whole lot more in January. [Crowd chants for Cena]. To let this sink in is pretty cool, but nothing is a mistake. I love the announcements we do before the match. I love the black and white that splashes into color. Nothing is a mistake. It’s something that happens and we move forward. We have eight left and I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m going to give it all I got.”

On not being able to face everyone who has influenced his career: “I’m trying not to reflect on it too much because there’s always another match to have. My favorite match is always my next one, and thanks to your perspective that I seem reinvigorated out there. I will say that I’ve had a lot of opponents over the years, and with eight appearances left, I know I’m not gonna be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career, but I think you saw tonight, the best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is to kind of pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there. I gotta shout out A.J. (Styles). But, I’m just saying, hopefully I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn, do what we’re supposed to do and that’s entertain the fans.”

— At WWE Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch came to her husband Seth Rollins’ rescue, a moment that drew praise from WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H after the event.

Speaking during the post-show, Triple H highlighted Lynch’s interference, which cost CM Punk the match and helped Rollins secure the victory, commending Rollins for his strategic thinking. He said,

“What’s that saying? ‘Behind every great man is a greater woman.’ That has been my life, and I’ve seen it play out in my own career. For Seth Rollins, just when you think all his cards are on the table and he’s out of options—alone, no Heyman, no Bron Breakker, no Bronson Reed — he’s never truly empty-handed. He always has an ace up his sleeve.”

He added, “And what better ace than his legendary wife, coming out to push him over the top? I’m sure CM Punk will have something to say about that, but credit to Seth Rollins for always finding a way. A wise man once said, ‘Always have a plan B.’ Seth doesn’t stop there—he has an A, a B, a C, a D… he’s got them all.”

Rollins’ win allowed him to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, while Lynch successfully defended her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella during the show.

— Sheamus went head-to-head with Rusev in a brutal showdown at WWE Clash in Paris, leaving the ring with visible battle scars. After the match, the WWE Superstar shared a glimpse of his welts and bruises on Twitter, captioning the post with the following,

“i asked for it.. i got it.

The old Rusev is back.

Merci Paris”

In the end, it was Rusev who emerged victorious in the Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match on the premium live event.