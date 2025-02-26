– Deadline is reporting that WWE Superstar Sheamus has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, the same company that represents CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Montez Ford, and Jade Cargill, among a slew of mainstream celebrities from Hollywood and music.

– Zoey Stark gave Candice LeRae all she could handle on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X. Regardless, due to the time limit expiring, LeRae managed to successfully retain the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

– During the final moments of the February 26 episode, a new bracket was announced for the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, with the winner earning a shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee. In the first round, Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio and Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura will take place.