Sheamus appears to have hit an unexpected setback during his training regimen, although it doesn’t seem to be slowing down his push toward an in-ring comeback.

“The Celtic Warrior” took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the aftermath of a gym-related mishap, posting a graphic photo showing blood streaming down the side of his face and onto his arm (see post below). A second image provided an even closer look at the injury, revealing a sizable gash on his head.

While Sheamus did not offer any specific details regarding how the accident occurred, he kept the explanation simple in the caption.

“Gym fail,” he wrote.

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom have been closely following the veteran WWE star’s recent training updates as he continues working toward a return to action.

Last week, Sheamus revealed that he had been back inside the WWE Performance Center ring, training alongside Myles Borne, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. The sessions appeared to be part of his ongoing preparation for an eventual return to WWE television.

And despite the gruesome-looking injury, Sheamus was still posting about training as recently as Tuesday.

“Anyone sleeping on Sheamus’ return to the squared circle hasn’t mixed-it-up with BERNARD ‘SWIFTKICK’ ROBINSON,” Sheamus wrote. “Champions train Champions.”

Robinson is a veteran kickboxer who has been helping Sheamus sharpen his conditioning and striking as he gears up for his next chapter inside the ring.

If Instagram post embedded below fails to load due to graphic nature of photos included, click here to view them directly on Sheamus’ page.