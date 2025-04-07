– Sheamus took a bit of a fall this week. “The Celtic Warrior” surfaced on social media on Monday morning and shared a photo of his legs busted and bloodied up as a result. He joked in the caption, “Taking big bumps in the County Clare… might be out for a few weeks.”

– WWE made an interesting pick for the tenth best WrestleMania match of all-time. The company released the complete Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match from WrestleMania 35 on their YouTube channel on Monday morning, which comes in at number ten on the list of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever.”

– Speaking of WrestleMania, the company released a new installment of WWE Playlist on Monday morning, which looks at the complete road to the WrestleMania 41 showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso.