WWE superstar Sheamus recently joined BT Sport for an in-depth interview about a wide range of topics, which included the Celtic Warrior calling out Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, a man he greatly dislikes due to his loyalty to the Liverpool football team. Check out what the former world champion had to say about one of soccer’s greatest players in the highlights below.

"Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade." "He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship but no physicality."@WWESheamus is a Liverpool fan and a wind-up merchant 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/k5zql6rM7Y — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 8, 2021

Calls Ronaldo one of the best players ever, but also knocks him for being a showboat:

“Is Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not, he’s not,” he said. “But he’s definitely a world-class player and one of the best that’s been in the last decade. But even if he scores a penalty he’s all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, ‘where’s the camera?’ Even if he scores a penalty. I’m not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing.”

Says Ronaldo would never last inside a wrestling ring:

“He wouldn’t last five seconds in the ring. He’s too soft, he’s too soft bro. Those players that go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin, they wouldn’t last two minutes.”

