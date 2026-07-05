According to a new backstage report, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE once his current contract expires.

It is worth noting that Sheamus was not released by WWE. Instead, the veteran reportedly declined a contract extension that was offered while he was sidelined with an injury.

The report states that WWE approached Sheamus about signing a restructured deal during his time away from the ring, but he quickly turned it down.

Because his existing contract was already scheduled to expire within a matter of months, there was reportedly no reason for WWE to pursue a release that would have included the standard 90-day non-compete clause.

While an exact expiration date has not been confirmed, the report indicates that Sheamus’ current WWE deal is expected to end in the near future.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Sheamus continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)